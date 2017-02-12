Ice hockey: Japan's women punch ticket to Pyeongchang Olympics

The Japanese women's ice hockey team qualified for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Germany.

Moeko Fujimoto, Shoko Ono and Hanae Kubo scored for Japan, which qualified for its second straight Winter Games and its third overall. Tanja Eisenschmid netted for Germany.

Japan topped Group D with the maximum nine points from three games, Germany was second with five points.