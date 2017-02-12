Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 21:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:15 12 February 2017

Ice hockey: Japan's women punch ticket to Pyeongchang Olympics

TOMAKOMAI, Japan, Feb. 12, Kyodo

The Japanese women's ice hockey team qualified for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Germany.

Moeko Fujimoto, Shoko Ono and Hanae Kubo scored for Japan, which qualified for its second straight Winter Games and its third overall. Tanja Eisenschmid netted for Germany.

Japan topped Group D with the maximum nine points from three games, Germany was second with five points.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan's women punch ticket to Pyeongchang Olympics
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  2. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  3. 6 Feb 2017Cambodian court charges Japanese man, 2 others with human trafficking
  4. 6 Feb 2017Shogi ass'n names new chief after defamation scandal
  5. 6 Feb 2017Taiwan's "zero euthanasia" policy comes into effect

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete