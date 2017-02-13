Close

Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 11:07

09:45 13 February 2017

Japan's economy expands annualized 1.0% in Oct.-Dec. on strong exports

TOKYO, Feb. 13, Kyodo

Japan's economy grew an annualized 1.0 percent in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2016, boosted by strong exports, the government said Monday.

The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product for the October-December quarter corresponds to a 0.2 percent increase from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced at home.

Increased shipments to the United States and China lifted Japan's overall exports by 2.6 percent, while imports rose 1.3 percent, marking the first gain in five quarters.

