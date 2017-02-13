Close

February 13, 2017 11:07

10:08 13 February 2017

FOCUS: Campaign rhetoric behind him, Trump focuses on N. Korea, Asia security

By Ko Hirano
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, Kyodo

North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile Sunday posed an early diplomatic test for the administration of President Donald Trump, immediately putting a spotlight on recently stabilized relations between the United States and Asian powers China and Japan.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has appeared to walk back his inflammatory campaign rhetoric about Asia's regional powers. He has expressed thanks to Tokyo for hosting U.S. forces and has acknowledged the reality of Beijing's position on the status of Taiwan, known as the "one-China" policy.

His initial reaction to North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile -- the first such provocative act since Trump's inauguration -- was restrained and sober, reactions that have proved rare in the early days of the administration.

