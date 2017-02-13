10:36 13 February 2017
N. Korea claims successful test of new medium-range missile
BEIJING, Feb. 13, Kyodo
North Korea said Monday it has successfully test-fired a new medium-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed is another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.
The test on Sunday of "a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2, Korean style new type strategic weapon system," was supervised by Kim at the scene, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
Kim expressed "great satisfaction over the possession of another powerful nuclear attack means which adds to the tremendous might of the country," according to the news agency.
