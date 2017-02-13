Japan's economy expands annualized 1.0% in Oct.-Dec. on strong exports

Japan's economy grew an annualized real 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, boosted by strong exports and corporate spending, the government said Monday, but with weak private spending leading to questions about the sustainability of the solid growth.

The fourth straight quarterly expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product for the October-December period corresponds to a 0.2 percent increase from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced at home.

Increased shipments to the United States and China lifted Japan's overall exports by 2.6 percent, while imports rose 1.3 percent, marking the first gain in five quarters, the Cabinet Office said.