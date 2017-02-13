Close

February 13, 2017

15:39 13 February 2017

Turkmenistan president Berdymukhamedov elected for third term

MOSCOW, Feb. 13, Kyodo

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won Turkmenistan's presidential election Sunday, securing him a third term in office, according to preliminary results published by state-run media.

The TDH news agency announced Monday that the election had attracted a turnout of 97.27 percent, with Berdymukhamedov polling 97.69 percent of all votes cast.

Berdymukhamedov first took office in February 2007 following the death of Saparmurat Niyazov in December 2006. He had previously served as deputy prime minister.

