February 13, 2017 19:31

17:15 13 February 2017

URGENT: China opposes Trump's views on Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands

BEIJING, Feb. 13, Kyodo

China said Monday it is "firmly opposed" to U.S. President Donald Trump's confirmation over the weekend that Washignton's long-standing commitment to defend Japanese territory applies to a group of small islands that Beijing claims.

The opposition was expressed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who asserted during a press briefing that the Diaoyu Islands, called Senkakus by Japan, are an integral part of China's territory.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump agreed in their first talks since the president's inauguration on Jan. 20 that Article 5 of the security treaty between the two countries covers the Senkaku Islands.

