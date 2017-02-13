17:56 13 February 2017
N. Korea claims successful test of new medium-range missile
By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Feb. 13, Kyodo
North Korea said Monday it has successfully test-fired a new medium- to long-range ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing what he claimed is another way for the country to launch a nuclear attack.
The test a day before of "a surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2, Korean-style new type strategic weapon system," was supervised by Kim at the scene, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
The U.N. Security Council is making arrangements to convene an emergency meeting as early as Monday afternoon in New York following a request from Tokyo, Seoul and Washington, according to Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.
