70.2% satisfied with Abe-Trump talks, 19.5% dissatisfied: Kyodo poll

A 70.2 percent majority of Japanese people are satisfied with recent talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, while 19.5 percent said they are dissatisfied, according to a Kyodo News survey conducted Sunday and Monday.

The support rate for Abe's Cabinet stood at 61.7 percent in the nationwide survey, up 2.1 points from the previous survey conducted last month, against a disapproval rate of 27.2 percent.

Abe and Trump held their first official talks in Washington and in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday and Saturday, where they confirmed plans to strengthen the bilateral alliance and to launch a high-level economic dialogue to cover trade, macroeconomic policy, as well as infrastructure and energy projects.