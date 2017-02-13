Close

Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 19:32

18:46 13 February 2017

Russia regrets N. Korea's "defiant" ballistic missile test

MOSCOW, Feb. 13, Kyodo

Russia on Monday voiced "regret and concern" over North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, calling it an act of defiance.

"We regard the missile launch carried out on Feb. 12 of this year as another defiant disregard of the requirements of the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in the wake of Sunday's test.

"This cannot but cause regret and concern," it said.

