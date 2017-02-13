Close

Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 21:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:49 13 February 2017

China raps Trump's views on Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands

BEIJING, Feb. 13, Kyodo

China said Monday it is seriously concerned and firmly opposed to U.S. President Donald Trump's confirmation that Washington's long-standing commitment to defend Japan covers a group of Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea that Beijing claims.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also asserted that the small islands, known to China as the Diaoyu Islands and to Japan as the Senkakus, are China's inherent territory since ancient times.

"No matter what anyone says or does, it cannot change the fact that the Diaoyu Islands belong to China and cannot shake China's will and determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Geng said at a press briefing.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 7 Feb 2017Nearly 5.46 mil. foreigners visited nat'l parks in Japan in 2016
  3. 7 Feb 2017Businesses await Japan's new era name as emperor's abdication looms
  4. 7 Feb 2017M5.6 quake jolts northern India
  5. 7 Feb 2017Gov't urged to prevent Fukushima-linked bullying

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete