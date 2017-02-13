China raps Trump's views on Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands

China said Monday it is seriously concerned and firmly opposed to U.S. President Donald Trump's confirmation that Washington's long-standing commitment to defend Japan covers a group of Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea that Beijing claims.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also asserted that the small islands, known to China as the Diaoyu Islands and to Japan as the Senkakus, are China's inherent territory since ancient times.

"No matter what anyone says or does, it cannot change the fact that the Diaoyu Islands belong to China and cannot shake China's will and determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Geng said at a press briefing.