Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 21:50

20:10 13 February 2017

LDP decides to support one-off legislation for emperor's abdication

TOKYO, Feb. 13, Kyodo

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Monday to support the creation of a one-off legal mechanism to allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate, rather than legislation that would also enable future emperors to relinquish the throne.

The decision reached at the LDP's fourth meeting on the matter contradicts the view of the main opposition Democratic Party, which is seeking the establishment of a permanent legal mechanism for abdication.

The LDP, its junior coalition partner Komeito and the Democratic Party are set to begin deliberations in the near future on the abdication of the 83-year-old emperor, following his video message in August signaling his desire to abdicate due to his advanced age.

