FOCUS: Export-driven growth poses challenges for Japan amid uncertainty

After another year of modest expansion, Japan's export-driven growth may become shaky as uncertainty looms over its trading partners, bolstering the case for sluggish domestic demand to get a much-needed boost.

U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade and his criticism of Japan devaluing the yen are expected to remain sources of concern for Japanese policymakers although the leaders of Japan and the United States ended a weekend summit without friction on such issues.

Japan's economy grew for a fourth quarter in 2016, posting an annualized real 1.0 percent expansion aided by strong exports mainly to the United States and China -- Japan's two major trading partners.