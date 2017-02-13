Close

Kyodo News

February 13, 2017 21:51

20:51 13 February 2017

70% satisfied with Abe-Trump talks: Kyodo poll

TOKYO, Feb. 13, Kyodo

A large majority of 70 percent of Japanese people are satisfied with recent talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Kyodo News poll conducted Sunday and Monday.

The poll found 70.2 percent of respondents reacted positively to the first official talks between Abe and Trump in Washington and in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday and Saturday, while 19.5 percent were dissatisfied.

The support rate for Abe's Cabinet stood at 61.7 percent in the nationwide survey, up 2.1 points from the previous survey conducted last month, against a disapproval rate of 27.2 percent.

