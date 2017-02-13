23:31 13 February 2017
China, U.S. eye foreign ministerial talks this week
By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Feb. 13, Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is considering holding his first talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in Germany, diplomatic sources said Monday.
Wang now plans to attend a two-day meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bonn from Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's long-standing recognition that Taiwan is part of China during a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the sources.
Following the phone call, China told Japan last Friday night that Wang is scheduled to take part in the G-20 meeting, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
