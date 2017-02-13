China, U.S. eye foreign ministerial talks this week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is considering holding his first talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in Germany, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Wang now plans to attend a two-day meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bonn from Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's long-standing recognition that Taiwan is part of China during a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the sources.

Following the phone call, China told Japan last Friday night that Wang is scheduled to take part in the G-20 meeting, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.