U.N. chief condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned North Korea for carrying out its latest ballistic missile launch.

"This action is a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement released by his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq.

Guterres urged Pyongyang to "return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization," adding the international community should continue to address this situation in a united manner.

==Kyodo