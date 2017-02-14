Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 10:55

09:23 14 February 2017

Japan foreign minister to attend G-20 meeting in Bonn from Thurs.

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will attend the two-day Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Bonn from Thursday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Kishida said he is set to hold talks with Russian and Italian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Angelino Alfano as well as EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom.

"It is important to coordinate with countries that share basic values with us at a time the world faces uncertainty," Kishida told reporters.

