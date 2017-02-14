FEATURE: Niigata Minamata disease patients relay stories in recently released book

Victims of the Niigata Minamata mercury-poisoning disease have given testimonials about the lingering social stigma of their illness and the importance of protecting the environment in a recently released book by a Tokyo publisher.

"Memories of Aga, Voices from Aga," compiled by students of Rikkyo University in Tokyo, relays accounts in Japanese of several of the patients, some of whom initially hesitated to come forward due to bias, and others who stressed the necessity of preserving nature to prevent a repeat of pollution-related tragedies.

During the two-year project, students conducted interviews and learned about how victims were affected by rumors of people feigning symptoms for compensation, and how this made it more difficult for genuine suffers of the disease to tell their stories.