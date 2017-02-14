Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 14:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:50 14 February 2017

FEATURE: Niigata Minamata disease patients relay stories in recently released book

By Keiji Hirano
TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Victims of the Niigata Minamata mercury-poisoning disease have given testimonials about the lingering social stigma of their illness and the importance of protecting the environment in a recently released book by a Tokyo publisher.

"Memories of Aga, Voices from Aga," compiled by students of Rikkyo University in Tokyo, relays accounts in Japanese of several of the patients, some of whom initially hesitated to come forward due to bias, and others who stressed the necessity of preserving nature to prevent a repeat of pollution-related tragedies.

During the two-year project, students conducted interviews and learned about how victims were affected by rumors of people feigning symptoms for compensation, and how this made it more difficult for genuine suffers of the disease to tell their stories.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Niigata Minamata disease patients relay stories in recently released book
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  3. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  4. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  5. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete