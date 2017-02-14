13:36 14 February 2017
Trump security adviser Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia
WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has resigned over his contacts with Russia, the White House said Monday.
The resignation came amid controversy over his alleged interactions with Russia before Trump's inauguration in which he reportedly spoke about lifting sanctions imposed on the country.
Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser, according to the White House.
