Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 14:08

13:43 14 February 2017

Toshiba delays noon release of April-Dec. earnings

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday delayed the release of its April-December earnings originally scheduled for noon, citing late administrative work, and said a new release date has yet to be determined.

According to sources, the Japanese industrial conglomerate delayed the release as it is having difficulties coordinating with its auditing firm.

The company was scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday on its business performance for the nine months to December and restructuring plans for its nuclear operations but the plan for meeting the media could change as well, the company said.

