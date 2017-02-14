Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 15:43

14:58 14 February 2017

Trump security adviser Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named as acting national security adviser, the White House said Monday.

The resignation came amid controversy over Flynn's alleged interactions with Russia before Trump's inauguration in which he reportedly spoke about lifting sanctions imposed on the country.

In his resignation letter provided by the White House, Flynn said, "I inadvertently briefed the vice president elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador."

