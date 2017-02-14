Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 17:17

15:54 14 February 2017

Toshiba postpones release of April-Dec. earnings by up to 1 month

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said it has submitted an application to postpone the scheduled release on Tuesday of its financial results for the April-December period, adding it is continuing discussions with auditors over certain aspects in finalizing the details.

Toshiba said it will release its results for the nine months through December by March 14 at the latest.

The Japanese nuclear and electronics conglomerate, which has been embroiled in an accounting scandal, said in a statement that a whistleblower had pointed out a deficiency in internal control at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. in January over the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster.

