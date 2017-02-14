Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 17:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:05 14 February 2017

Tokyo stocks end sharply lower as gains locked in, Toshiba weighs

By Su Xincheng
TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as investors moved to lock in gains following recent rises, while sentiment was sharply dented after Toshiba delayed its earnings release scheduled for noon.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 220.17 points, or 1.13 percent, from Monday at 19,238.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.08 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 1,539.12.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, food and pharmaceutical issues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  3. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  4. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  5. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete