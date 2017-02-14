Tokyo stocks end sharply lower as gains locked in, Toshiba weighs

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as investors moved to lock in gains following recent rises, while sentiment was sharply dented after Toshiba delayed its earnings release scheduled for noon.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 220.17 points, or 1.13 percent, from Monday at 19,238.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.08 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 1,539.12.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, food and pharmaceutical issues.