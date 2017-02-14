7 H.K. police guilty over 2014 beating of pro-democracy protester

A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found seven police officers guilty of assaulting a protester during a massive pro-democracy demonstration in 2014, in an attack that was captured on video and widely circulated.

The District Court ruled that the seven officers -- Wong Cho-shing, Lau Cheuk-ngai, Pak Wing-bun, Lau Hing-pui, Chan Siu-tan, Kwan Ka-ho and Wong Wai-ho -- were guilty of "assault occasioning actual bodily harm," with one also being found guilty of the additional charge of the "common assault" of protester Ken Tsang.

The officers were captured on video punching and kicking Tsang after he was already subdued and pinned on the ground on Oct. 15, 2014, in the heat of a 79-day protest.