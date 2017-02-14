Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 17:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:45 14 February 2017

7 H.K. police guilty over 2014 beating of pro-democracy protester

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, Kyodo

A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found seven police officers guilty of assaulting a protester during a massive pro-democracy demonstration in 2014, in an attack that was captured on video and widely circulated.

The District Court ruled that the seven officers -- Wong Cho-shing, Lau Cheuk-ngai, Pak Wing-bun, Lau Hing-pui, Chan Siu-tan, Kwan Ka-ho and Wong Wai-ho -- were guilty of "assault occasioning actual bodily harm," with one also being found guilty of the additional charge of the "common assault" of protester Ken Tsang.

The officers were captured on video punching and kicking Tsang after he was already subdued and pinned on the ground on Oct. 15, 2014, in the heat of a 79-day protest.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  3. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  4. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  5. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete