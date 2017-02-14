17:33 14 February 2017
Annual joint military drill kicks off in Thailand
CHONBURI, Thailand, Feb. 14, Kyodo
The Asia-Pacific region's largest military exercise started Tuesday, with 8,333 personnel from seven national participants, including Thailand and the United States as host countries, at the Royal Thai Navy Base in Chonburi province.
The 36th Cobra Gold military exercise is one of the region's largest multilateral exercises, held annually to strengthen the military relationship between Thailand and United States and to promote cooperation with other national participants.
The event this year involves 29 countries with seven main participants: Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.
