Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 18:50

18:10 14 February 2017

Dentsu projects lower profit in FY 2017 after employee suicide

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. said Tuesday it expects a group net profit of 87.2 billion yen ($768 million) for the year through December, down 2.4 percent from the year before, due to mounting costs of limiting the workload of its employees.

The company has been forced to limit office hours for its employees since the suicide of one of its new employees was determined as "karoshi," or death from overwork, last September and drew a public uproar and calls for a better working environment.

The latest outlook reflects costs associated with the hiring of additional workers and computerization of some tasks, it said. The company said it will set up an independent committee on working environment reforms on Feb. 28.

