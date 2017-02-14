Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 18:51

18:21 14 February 2017

Truck maker Hino Motors recalls 219,000 vehicles

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Hino Motors Ltd. said Tuesday it is recalling seven truck models, encompassing a total of 218,983 units, due to malfunctions of parking brakes and other parts.

Hino Motors, a Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary, filed recall papers with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism the same day. The recall covers vehicles produced between September 2006 and last November.

According to the ministry, the cause of the parking-brake problem has not yet been found and a caution plate, which instructs drivers to pull up the brake lever until they hear the click, will be installed inside all vehicles concerned.

