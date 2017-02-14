Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 18:51

18:33 14 February 2017

Toshiba's alleged improper inner control delays earnings release

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it found "inappropriate pressure" at its U.S. unit over the purchase of another U.S. company, prompting it to delay the release of its financial results for the nine months through December.

The 140-year-old nuclear and electronics conglomerate, already working to put an accounting scandal behind it, postponed the release scheduled for Tuesday to March 14 at the latest.

However, the company released preliminary results on an unaudited basis. It estimates a group net loss of 500 billion yen ($4.40 billion) for the April-December period, which includes a loss of 712.5 billion yen from its U.S. nuclear business.

  • Toshiba delays noon release of April-Dec. earnings
