Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 20:22

19:23 14 February 2017

Soccer: Vissel give up on Podolski for now, will try again in summer

KOBE, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Vissel Kobe have given up on trying to sign World Cup winner Lucas Podolski by the start of the J-League season but will make another run at the former Germany international during the summer transfer window, a source close to the J1 club told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

Kobe had been trying to pry Podolski, now 31, away from Galatasaray by Feb. 25 when the J-League season opens, but were unsuccessful. Galatasaray, reportedly, also had offers from big-money Chinese teams.

Vissel, though, will try to lure the former Arsenal and Bayern Munich striker to Kobe again this summer, when the market will be more active. Rumor has it Podolski is interested in playing in Japan.

