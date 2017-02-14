Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 21:53

20:48 14 February 2017

Toshiba expects 712 bil. yen U.S. nuclear loss, delays earnings report

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it is expecting a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.27 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business, after it decided to put off reporting earnings results as it found a problem at its U.S. unit over the purchase of another U.S. company.

The company postponed the release on Tuesday of its April-December financial results to March 14 at the latest, saying it is continuing discussions with auditors over finalizing the details.

The 140-year-old industrial conglomerate is looking to bolster its capital base by selling a majority or even the entire stake in its chip operation, its remaining core profit-making business, after falling into negative net worth at the end of December.

