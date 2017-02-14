Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 21:54

21:12 14 February 2017

N. Korean leader's half-brother killed in Malaysia: reports

SEOUL, Feb. 14, Kyodo

The elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and several other local media outlets said Tuesday, citing government sources.

The media reports said the brother, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, was killed on Monday morning. He had been living abroad without holding any official position.

If true, his death would be the most high-profile case of this sort of incident since the current leader's once-powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek was executed in late 2013 on treason charges.

