Close

Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 21:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:18 14 February 2017

Figure skating: Hanyu ready to bounce back at Four Continents

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Yuzuru Hanyu is fit again and raring to go for the Four Continents championships where he hopes to win the competition for the first time.

Hanyu missed the national championships in December because of the flu, but showed his usual flair during Tuesday's official practice skate, including his trademark quad loop.

After his bout with the flu, Hanyu returned to his training base in Toronto, where he focused on getting his groove back. On Tuesday Hanyu couldn't hide his enthusiasm about returning to competition, which starts on Thursday.

"I had fun," Hanyu said. "It gives me great joy being able to skate at this venue, being in the good condition that I am."

"Everything went well (in Toronto). There were no incidents, and I managed to put in some quality practice time. Hopefully, I'll be wearing a smile on my face at the end here."

The Four Continents serve as a test event for next year's Pyeongchang Games, where Hanyu will be looking to defend his Olympic title.

"The rink here reminds me a lot of Sochi because it's blue-based," Hanyu said. "The temperature is just right for skating and the ice seems to be in excellent condition."

==Kyodo

  • Japan's Hanyu ready for Four Continents championships
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  2. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  3. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  4. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  5. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete