Figure skating: Hanyu ready to bounce back at Four Continents

Yuzuru Hanyu is fit again and raring to go for the Four Continents championships where he hopes to win the competition for the first time.

Hanyu missed the national championships in December because of the flu, but showed his usual flair during Tuesday's official practice skate, including his trademark quad loop.

After his bout with the flu, Hanyu returned to his training base in Toronto, where he focused on getting his groove back. On Tuesday Hanyu couldn't hide his enthusiasm about returning to competition, which starts on Thursday.

"I had fun," Hanyu said. "It gives me great joy being able to skate at this venue, being in the good condition that I am."

"Everything went well (in Toronto). There were no incidents, and I managed to put in some quality practice time. Hopefully, I'll be wearing a smile on my face at the end here."

The Four Continents serve as a test event for next year's Pyeongchang Games, where Hanyu will be looking to defend his Olympic title.

"The rink here reminds me a lot of Sochi because it's blue-based," Hanyu said. "The temperature is just right for skating and the ice seems to be in excellent condition."

==Kyodo