Kyodo News

February 14, 2017 23:24

22:06 14 February 2017

Toshiba expects 712 bil. yen U.S. nuclear loss, delays earnings report

TOKYO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it is expecting a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.27 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business, after it decided to put off reporting earnings results as it found an auditing problem at its U.S. unit in connection with the purchase of another U.S. company.

The company postponed the release on Tuesday of its April-December financial results to March 14 at the latest, saying it is continuing discussions with auditors over finalizing the details.

The 140-year-old industrial conglomerate is looking to bolster its capital base by selling a majority or even the entire stake in its chip operation, its remaining core profit-making business, after falling into negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.

