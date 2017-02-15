Baseball: Tanaka named Yankees' Opening Day starter

New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka will start for the team on Opening Day for the third year in a row, manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday.

"Our plan is for him to be the Opening Day starter," Girardi said at a news conference. "You've got to see where he's at, but I don't really see him being not our Opening Day starter unless something was to arise that I wasn't expecting."

The 28-year-old right-hander will start for the Yankees at Tropicana Field on April 2, when New York is scheduled to open the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.