03:34 15 February 2017
Baseball: Tanaka named Yankees' Opening Day starter
TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 14, Kyodo
New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka will start for the team on Opening Day for the third year in a row, manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday.
"Our plan is for him to be the Opening Day starter," Girardi said at a news conference. "You've got to see where he's at, but I don't really see him being not our Opening Day starter unless something was to arise that I wasn't expecting."
The 28-year-old right-hander will start for the Yankees at Tropicana Field on April 2, when New York is scheduled to open the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.
