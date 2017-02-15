Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 3:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:34 15 February 2017

Baseball: Tanaka named Yankees' Opening Day starter

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 14, Kyodo

New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka will start for the team on Opening Day for the third year in a row, manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday.

"Our plan is for him to be the Opening Day starter," Girardi said at a news conference. "You've got to see where he's at, but I don't really see him being not our Opening Day starter unless something was to arise that I wasn't expecting."

The 28-year-old right-hander will start for the Yankees at Tropicana Field on April 2, when New York is scheduled to open the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete