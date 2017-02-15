S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother killed in Malaysia

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Wednesday it is certain that the older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was killed in Malaysia earlier in the week.

Jeong Joon Hee said the ministry is certain that the man, who died after an attack at Kuala Lumpur airport Monday, was Kim Jong Nam, 45, but declined to give further details.

Meanwhile, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said during a closed briefing to the parliamentary intelligence committee that it was informed about the death three to four hours after the incident occurred, according to Yonhap News Agency.