Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 13:43

12:00 15 February 2017

Chilean suspect denies killing Japanese woman missing in France

SANTIAGO, Feb. 14, Kyodo

A Chilean man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old Japanese student in France has submitted a statement to Chilean investigators denying involvement in her murder, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

In the statement submitted in late December, Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 26, admitted to seeing Narumi Kurosaki, 21, at a dormitory of a university in Besancon, eastern France, where she was studying. But he said he left her room after promising to meet again the next day before exiting the building through an emergency exit, adding he has never been contacted by Kurosaki since.

Kurosaki, a junior at Japan's University of Tsukuba, went missing after dining and returning to her dormitory with Zepeda on the night of Dec. 4, according to witnesses.

  • Suspect appears in Chile court over Japanese woman missing in France
