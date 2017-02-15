Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 13:44

13:19 15 February 2017

Japan, U.S., S. Korea foreign ministers plan to meet Thurs.

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

Japanese, U.S. and South Korean foreign ministers plan to meet on Thursday in Germany, a diplomatic source said Wednesday, in the wake of North Korea's latest test-firing of a ballistic missile on Sunday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se are expected to affirm coordination in addressing concerns about North Korea's missiles and nuclear development programs at their planned talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn.

The three-way talks were previously held in the United States in September before U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.

