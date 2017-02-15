Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 15:32

13:40 15 February 2017

Golf: Matsuyama to let form do the talking in his rise to world No. 1

PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb. 14, Kyodo

Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday he remains focused on playing solid golf long-term, and will let his form determine whether he accomplishes his goal of becoming world No. 1 at this week's tournament in California, or later.

In a press conference prior to the Genesis Open, Matsuyama said that he spent the last week relaxing in Los Angeles, reminiscing about his Phoenix Open victory while contemplating how to make adjustments to improve his game.

The 24-year-old became the first back-to-back winner of the Phoenix Open in 42 years after beating Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff on Feb. 5, only days after he moved up a notch into a career-high fifth in the world rankings.

"I'm aware of that," Matsuyama said when told by reporters he has a chance to earn the No. 1 spot if he wins the Feb. 16-19 tournament at Riviera Country Club.

"If I achieve (the No. 1 spot) that's one goal accomplished. I don't mind if it doesn't happen this week. I'll be happy if and when it happens as a result of my playing well," he said.

Meanwhile, Matsuyama expressed his desire for Japan to host the Tokyo Olympic golf competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club, the golf course in Saitama, north of Tokyo, which has sparked a sexism row due to its policy of not allowing women to become full members.

The International Olympic Committee has requested the private club to lift its ban on female membership, though the board members of the club have not yet reached a decision on whether to review its membership policy.

"I hope they do it at Kasumigaseki Country Club if possible. I know there are issues about membership but I'm personally trying not to worry about that too much," said Matsuyama.

The course, founded in 1929, is where Matsuyama won the Asian Amateur Championship in 2010 as an 18-year-old to earn a berth in the Masters the following spring.

"I'm here today because of that victory (at Kasumigaseki Country Club), so my desire to play there (at the Olympics) is strong," he said.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

