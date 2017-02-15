Close

February 15, 2017 15:32

14:39 15 February 2017

Jakartans vote to elect governor in tight, heated race

By Christine Tjandraningsih and Annisa Aninditya
JAKARTA, Feb. 15, Kyodo

After a fierce three-month campaign, Jakartans voted Wednesday in a direct gubernatorial election with incumbent Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama locked in a tight, heated race with two other candidates, while a trial against him over a religious blasphemy case that has incited several massive protests by conservative Muslims is ongoing.

The streets of Jakarta have been deserted since polling stations were opened at 7 a.m. Besides Jakarta, 100 other provinces and regencies simultaneously held regional elections.

The Jakarta election, however, has been the most talked about on social networking sites since the 2014 presidential election, according to social media watchers.

