Video Advisory (Feb. 15) Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido

Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido

-- Horses make circuits at a snow-covered farm in Otofuke on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Feb. 14, 2017, as the animals were made to run based on a farm policy aimed at preventing under-exercising in winter as well as difficult delivery for expectant mares.

==Kyodo