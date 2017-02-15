15:05 15 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 15) Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido
TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido
-- Horses make circuits at a snow-covered farm in Otofuke on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Feb. 14, 2017, as the animals were made to run based on a farm policy aimed at preventing under-exercising in winter as well as difficult delivery for expectant mares.
