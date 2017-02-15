Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 15:32

15:05 15 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 15) Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

Horses run at snow-covered farm in Hokkaido

-- Horses make circuits at a snow-covered farm in Otofuke on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Feb. 14, 2017, as the animals were made to run based on a farm policy aimed at preventing under-exercising in winter as well as difficult delivery for expectant mares.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_9314/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

