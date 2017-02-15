Company president apologizes for making improper remark on radiation

The president of major Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil Corp. apologized Wednesday for making an improper remark that he gained weight due to radiation.

"I got bigger because of radiation," Lixil President Kinya Seto said when Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto asked him about his body during a meeting to discuss what measures should be taken to prevent global warming.

Seto, who used to play basketball and be a boxer, apologized later when reporters asked about the meaning of his comment.