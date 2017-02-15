Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 15:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:21 15 February 2017

Company president apologizes for making improper remark on radiation

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

The president of major Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil Corp. apologized Wednesday for making an improper remark that he gained weight due to radiation.

"I got bigger because of radiation," Lixil President Kinya Seto said when Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto asked him about his body during a meeting to discuss what measures should be taken to prevent global warming.

Seto, who used to play basketball and be a boxer, apologized later when reporters asked about the meaning of his comment.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete