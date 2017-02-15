S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother killed in Malaysia

South Korea's government said Wednesday it is certain that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's elder half-brother has been murdered in Malaysia.

Malaysian police are looking for two women who are suspected of attacking 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's international airport on Monday.

A Japanese government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said information suggesting that the pair might already be dead has been received, while one Malaysian news site published what it claimed were CCTV images of one of the attackers.