17:36 15 February 2017
Baseball: At career crossroads, Rangers' Darvish stays upbeat
SURPRISE, Arizona, Feb. 15, Kyodo
Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said Tuesday he finds himself at a crossroads in his career, in a do-or-die situation as the countdown begins to the 2017 major league season.
A day before pitchers and catchers were due to report to spring training, the 30-year-old said he wanted to join the elite group of pitchers who successfully bounced back from Tommy John surgery going into the final season of a six-year contract.
"This year will be a turning point for me," said Darvish, whose Rangers open their season April 3 at home against the Cleveland Indians.
