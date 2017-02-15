Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 18:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:36 15 February 2017

Baseball: At career crossroads, Rangers' Darvish stays upbeat

SURPRISE, Arizona, Feb. 15, Kyodo

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said Tuesday he finds himself at a crossroads in his career, in a do-or-die situation as the countdown begins to the 2017 major league season.

A day before pitchers and catchers were due to report to spring training, the 30-year-old said he wanted to join the elite group of pitchers who successfully bounced back from Tommy John surgery going into the final season of a six-year contract.

"This year will be a turning point for me," said Darvish, whose Rangers open their season April 3 at home against the Cleveland Indians.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Rangers' Darvish trains ahead of spring camp in Arizona
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete