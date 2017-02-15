Baseball: At career crossroads, Rangers' Darvish stays upbeat

Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said Tuesday he finds himself at a crossroads in his career, in a do-or-die situation as the countdown begins to the 2017 major league season.

A day before pitchers and catchers were due to report to spring training, the 30-year-old said he wanted to join the elite group of pitchers who successfully bounced back from Tommy John surgery going into the final season of a six-year contract.

"This year will be a turning point for me," said Darvish, whose Rangers open their season April 3 at home against the Cleveland Indians.