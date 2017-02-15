Close

February 15, 2017

19:02 15 February 2017

Ski jumping: Takanashi nets 4th overall World Cup title, misses career wins mark

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb. 15, Kyodo

Sara Takanashi won her fourth overall ski jumping World Cup title on Wednesday, but fell short of tying Gregor Schlierenzauer's all-time record of 53 victories.

In a test event for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics, Takanashi finished second on 224.9 points behind Japanese compatriot Yuki Ito with 234.4 points.

Despite her runner-up finish, the result was good enough to hand the 20-year-old Takanashi her second straight overall crown with three meets left in the season.

