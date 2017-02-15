Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 22:13

20:34 15 February 2017

Automaker labor unions seek repeat of 2016 base pay hike

TOKYO, Feb. 15, Kyodo

Annual spring wage negotiations between companies and labor unions got into full swing Wednesday with unions from Japan's major automakers demanding the same base wage increase as last year despite concerns about the industry's earnings prospects.

The unions of Toyota Motor Corp. and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., among other major automakers, requested a 3,000 yen monthly hike.

The demand comes as some of the leading automakers recently reported sluggish earnings for the nine months to December, with concern growing about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance.

