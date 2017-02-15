Jakarta gov. election set for run-off after no candidate wins majority

Jakarta's Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is at the center of a blasphemy case that has gripped national attention, narrowly leads in quick counts conducted after Wednesday's direct gubernatorial election, which is set go to a second round since none of the three candidates appear able to garner a majority vote.

A quick count conducted by the major Kompas daily newspaper shows that incumbent governor, popularly known by his Chinese nickname Ahok, taking about 43 percent of the votes cast in the election, which followed a fierce three-month campaign.

As the top two vote-getters, Ahok, who is supported by a coalition led by former President Megawati Sukarnoputri's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, and Anies Baswedan, a former education minister backed by 2014 presidential runner-up Prabowo Subianto, will likely go to the run-off to take place on April 19.