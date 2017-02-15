Close

Kyodo News

February 15, 2017 23:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:08 15 February 2017

S. Korea says N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia

SEOUL/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 15, Kyodo

South Korea's government said Wednesday it is certain that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother has been murdered in Malaysia, possibly with poison, while Malaysian police said they have arrested a suspect.

Footage from a security camera at Kuala Lumpur International Airport captured at least one of two women suspected of attacking 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam there on Monday morning.

Malaysian police said they arrested the female suspect at the airport about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, adding that she was holding a Vietnamese travel document under the name of Doan Thi Huong, born on May 31, 1988.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  • N. Korean leader's brother killed in Malaysia
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete