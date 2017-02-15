23:08 15 February 2017
S. Korea says N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
SEOUL/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 15, Kyodo
South Korea's government said Wednesday it is certain that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother has been murdered in Malaysia, possibly with poison, while Malaysian police said they have arrested a suspect.
Footage from a security camera at Kuala Lumpur International Airport captured at least one of two women suspected of attacking 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam there on Monday morning.
Malaysian police said they arrested the female suspect at the airport about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, adding that she was holding a Vietnamese travel document under the name of Doan Thi Huong, born on May 31, 1988.
