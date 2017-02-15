Japan on alert after death of North Korean leader's brother

The Japanese government is closely watching developments after the suspected killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother in Malaysia, analyzing the situation with information shared with China, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.

"The government has a strong interest and is monitoring" events, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Wednesday. "We will make sure that we can respond to any kind of situation."

The South Korean government said it is certain that Kim Jong Nam was murdered in Malaysia. Malaysian police are analyzing footage from a security camera at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showing at least one of two women suspected of attacking Kim Jong Nam there on Monday morning.