Trump noncommittal about 2-state solution to Mideast row

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday refrained from explicitly endorsing a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, backing away from a decades-old U.S. Middle East policy.

"I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like," he said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"I can live with either one. I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two but honestly if Bibi and if the Palestinians -- if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.