February 16, 2017 13:22

11:58 16 February 2017

Court hearing begins over arrest warrant for Samsung heir-apparent

SEOUL, Feb. 16, Kyodo

A Seoul court began a hearing Thursday on special prosecutors' second request for a warrant to arrest Lee Jae Yong, the heir-apparent of the Samsung business group, on bribery charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that has implicated President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., entered the Seoul Central District Court to attend the hearing around 10:30 a.m. The court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant or reject the request by early Friday morning.

It is the second time for the special prosecutors to seek a warrant to formally arrest Lee, the third generation business tycoon of South Korea's top conglomerate, after their first request to arrest him on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury was rejected by the court last month.

  • Samsung boss appears at Seoul court
